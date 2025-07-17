Tata Electronics, Bosch sign MoU for strategic collaboration

MUMBAI: Tata Electronics, a leading player in the Indian electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, and Robert Bosch GmbH, a leading global supplier of technology and services, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several key areas within the electronics and semiconductor industries.

The MoU was signed by Randhir Thakur, CEO-MD, Tata Electronics, and Dirk Kress, executive vice president semiconductor operations, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Tata Electronics and Bosch intend to collaborate on chip packaging and manufacturing at Tata Electronics’ upcoming assembly and test unit in Assam and foundry in Gujarat. A secondary exploration field is identifying and pursuing local projects within Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for vehicle electronics with mutual benefit to both companies.

Thakur, said, “This partnership is well-aligned with our commitment to help create a holistic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem in India, with offerings that resonate with customers around the world. Most importantly, our collaboration is yet another significant step towards creating a leadership position for the Indian electronics manufacturing sector on the global stage.”

Kress said “Bosch recognises the increasing demand for advanced automotive electronics and their critical role in shaping the future of mobility.

To address the growing needs and foster supply chain resilience, Bosch is pleased to foster partnership with Tata Electronics, a key player and innovation leader in the Indian market. This move signifies Bosch's and Tata Electronics’ commitment to local collaboration and acknowledges the strategic importance of the burgeoning automotive sector in India.”