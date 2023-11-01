Tata Consumer Products Q2 net falls to Rs 363.92 crore

NEW DELHI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.55 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 363.92 crore in the September quarter on the back of a strong growth in its domestic business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 389.43 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, as per a regulatory filing from TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages.

Its revenue from operations rose 11.02 per cent to Rs 3,733.78 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,363.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the Tata Group FMCG arm stood at Rs 3,318.18 crore, up 9.8 per cent in the September quarter. TCPL’s total income in the September quarter increased 12.71 per cent to Rs 3,823.61 crore.