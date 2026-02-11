Tata AutoComp to set up additional plants this year

The company, which had inaugurated two new manufacturing plants in Sanand on January 30, said it now operates more than eight plants at Sanand in Gujarat.

“We are expanding our capabilities to deliver world-class quality and operational excellence to our customers. Building on this momentum, we plan to establish several additional plants across India this year, further strengthening our footprint and capacity to meet the future needs of the automotive industry,” said Arvind Goel, vice-chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, in a statement.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the number of additional plants planned and the investments in them.