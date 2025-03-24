Tata Autocomp to buy IAC Sweden

CHENNAI: Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., a leading Indian automotive components manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), with a turnover of about $800 million, a well- established manufacturer of interior systems and components to the automotive industry.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Tata AutoComp’s presence in Sweden and enhances the company’s relationships with key European OEMs in both the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments, further expanding its global footprint.

With this acquisition, Tata AutoComp consolidates its position as one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers and strengthens its presence in Europe’s automotive sector.

The acquisition of IAC Sweden will present strong synergy opportunities, allowing Tata AutoComp to leverage advanced manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and well-established customer relationships in the premium automotive space.

Arvind Goel, vice chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems said, “This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of expanding in global markets and strengthening our relationships with European OEMs. IAC Sweden has a strong legacy of delivering high-quality interior solutions, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.”

Manoj Kolhatkar, MD-CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems said: “This acquisition is a pivotal step in Tata AutoComp’s journey to enhance our global presence and technology portfolio.”