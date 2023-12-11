Begin typing your search...

TaMo to raise CV prices by up to 3% from January 1

The increase will be applicable across the range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement. Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-10 22:30:59.0  )
TaMo to raise CV prices by up to 3% from January 1
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors (TaMo) on Sunday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles (CV) by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2024, to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

The increase will be applicable across the range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement. Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Audi have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January.

BusinessTata MotorsTaMocommercial vehiclesCVMahindra & MahindraHondaAudiCommercial Vehicles
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X