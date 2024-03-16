Take down derogatory posts against BharatPe: Delhi HC to Ashneer Grover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over certain “derogatory” content posted by BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover against the financial technology company and directed him to take down his social media posts targeting it.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said Grover’s tweet calling SBI chairmen “petty people” was an innuendo aimed at the present BharatPe board chairperson Rajnish Kumar, who earlier held that post.

Observing that it was “completely avoidable”, she said Grover prima facie acted in complete violation of earlier court orders asking him not to make defamatory allegations against the firm.

The judge also ordered taking down of news reports about a letter written by Grover to the RBI, levelling allegations against Bharat Pe. The court’s order came on a lawsuit by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which owns BharatPe, against its former Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his family members for recovery of over Rs 88 crore and relief against defamation. “Defendant number 2 (Ashneer Grover), being a businessman and being the founder of the plaintiff company, ought not be making such tweets and derogatory remarks,” Justice Singh said.

“Mr Subramanium, please warn him,” the judge told Grover’s lawyer, as she asked him not to make further objectionable statements against the company.

“Whatever things are happening, you will not yourself do anything. You will not go public like this,” added the court.

Senior counsel appearing for the plaintiff company said in spite of earlier court orders passed in the matter, Ashneer Grover recently made tweets with respect to his letter to the RBI alleging that BharatPe “defrauded” the regulator. He asserted that allegations were also made against the present chairman of the company’s board.

The court observed that making “unnecessary” public statements would not only adversely impact the company’s business and employees but also its reputation. “This is a well established company. Whatever dispute there is, will be resolved. You will not destroy the business of the company. If that happens, who will invest further?” the court said.

“The said tweets and publication be taken down by Defendant no 2 as well as (the media platform). Any publication based on the letter be taken down by the platform,” the court ordered.