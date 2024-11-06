Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on first day of offer

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy Ltd subscribed 12 per cent on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,89,80,620 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 54 per cent subscription while the non-institutional investors part got subscribed 6 per cent.

Swiggy on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors. The Bengaluru-based company’s shares are available for public subscription in the price range of Rs 371 to Rs 390 during November 6-8.