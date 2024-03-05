Swedish Saab starts constructing new Carl-Gustaf factory at Reliance MET City

GURUGRAM: MET City, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has become home to Saab´s first manufacturing facility of the famous Carl-Gustaf weapon system in India.

It is a significant development for India in becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence manufacturing as this will be India’s first 100 per cent FDI in defence, thus starting a new chapter in making India self-reliant in key defence technologies. Saab is a Swedish defence major and has wide array of defence products.

This signing of agreement between the two companies and subsequent ‘ground breaking’ on Monday by Saab FFVO India to start construction of the plant in Haryana also marks a new addition of Defence sector to the already existing wide array of sectors operating from Reliance MET City, opening doors to new and expanding opportunities.

Reliance MET City already hosts companies from 9 different countries in various sectors. As one of the rapidly expanding business hubs in north India, it stands out as a preferred destination for diverse industries. It is one of India’s largest IGBC Platinum Rated Integrated Smart City and stands as the sole Japan Industrial Township in Haryana, accommodating 6 Japanese companies from electronics to auto-components to medical devices sectors. The project also has 6 companies from South Korea and multiple companies from Europe, including Sweden.

“We chose Reliance MET City due to its strategic location, well developed infrastructure and availability of trained manpower,” says Mats Palmberg, CMD, Saab India Technologies.