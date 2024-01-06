Suzlon bags Everrenew’s 225 MW wind energy project

NEW DELHI: Suzlon Group has secured a new 225 MW wind energy order from Everrenew Energy.

It will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid Lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at Everrenew Energy’s sites at Vengaimandalam, Tiruchy district and Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi district, a release said.

This order is for the company’s larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 33.15 MW product series, it added. “This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising commercial and industrial segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time,” Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to around 1.85 lakh households and curb about 7.31 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.