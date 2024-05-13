Begin typing your search...

Suryadev anti-corrosion TMT bars unveiled

Corrosion poses a significant concern nationwide and is estimated to cost the Indian economy 3-4% of its GDP annually.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-13 01:30:56.0  )
Team Suryadev Alloys and Power

CHENNAI: Suryadev Alloys and Power, a key player in the Indian steel industry and a leading player in Tamil Nadu, has launched Fe550D CRS TMT bars that offer anti-corrosion properties. The TMT bars are crafted from high-quality iron ore and are enhanced with a blend of copper, chromium, and nickel.

Research indicates that the rate of corrosion in coastal areas may be up to four times greater than in inland regions. Suryadev has been a part of infrastructure projects like the Chennai Metro Rail, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road.

DTNEXT Bureau

