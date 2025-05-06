Sundaram Home Finance to raise Rs 6,000 cr in FY26

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance, which saw its Q4 profit swell 26 per cent at Rs 72 crore (Rs 56.80 cr), plans to raise over Rs 6,000 crore this year.

The fund raise would be through a mix of refinance from NHB, bank debt, debentures and fixed deposits, as per a release.

Disbursements for Q4 ended March 31, 2025 went up 31 per cent to Rs 1,929 crore against Rs 1,469 crore in the same period last year.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, it saw a 4 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 244.66 crore compared to Rs 235.82 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Disbursements for the full year ended March 31, 2025 went up 29 per cent to Rs 6,517 crore compared to Rs 5,039 crore registered in the same period the previous year.

Assets Under Management went up 26 per cent to Rs 17,470 crore as on 31 st March 2025 as compared to Rs 13,812 crore as on March 31, 2024.

Disbursements in the emerging business (EB) segment crossed Rs 200 crore during the year as it ended the year at Rs 229 crore. The EB segment crossed the 50 branches network in April this year. Also, during FY25, the company took the first steps to expand outside TN with a foray into Andhra opening up five branches in that state.

The deposit base of the 25-year-old Sundaram Home Finance stood at Rs 2,224 crore as on March 31, 2025. The company hired over 300 people during the year.

D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “We have been able to register strong disbursements growth of around 30 per cent driven by our push in small towns and expansion of our branch network across the country.”

On growth plans for the EB segment, Lakshminarayanan said, “The EB segment has kicked off well in the first phase and we were able to register an over 60 per cent growth in disbursements last year on the back of branch expansion in small towns in TN. We will now look for growth opportunities through expansion outside TN in this segment this year.”