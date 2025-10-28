Sundaram Home Finance Q2 net zooms 69% to Rs 75 cr

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance has registered a robust 69 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 at Rs 74.68 crore compared to Rs 44.15 crore in the same period last year.

Total disbursements for the quarter grew 9 per cent to Rs 1,681 crore from Rs 1,543 crore in Q2 of the previous year.

Managed assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 18,572 crore as of September 30, 2025,

a 21 per cent increase over Rs 15,405 crore as of September 30, 2024.

The Emerging Business (EB) segment, focused on small-ticket loans up to Rs 20 lakh and

affordable housing finance, more than tripled its disbursements to Rs 146 crore in Q2 this year

compared to Rs 42 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company has expanded its EB network to over 50 branches.

Incidentally, the EB segment crossed monthly disbursements of Rs 50 crore for the first time in September.

During the quarter, Sundaram Home Finance entered the Karnataka market in the EB segment and has plans to establish 8–10 branches in the state by the year-end.

D Lakshminarayanan, managing director, Sundaram Home Finance, said “We continued our branch network expansion in the EB segment focusing on smaller towns in south India. This fuelled our growth in this segment with disbursements nearly tripling to close to Rs 150 crore in Q2.”

On the growth drivers for the H2 of the year, he said, “economic activity and employment opportunities are accelerating in smaller towns, and we expect tier 3 and tier 4 locations to be key drivers of our continued expansion."