Sundaram Home Finance nets Rs 62 crore profit in Q1

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance has registered a net profit of Rs 62 crore for the Q1 ended 30th June 2025 as compared to Rs 66 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Disbursements for Q1 ended 30th June 2025 went up 10 per cent to R. 1,488 crores against Rs1,353 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Assets Under Management (AUM) registered a 24 per cent rise and stood at Rs 18,027crore as on 30th June 025 as compared to Rs 14,533 crores as on 30th June 2024.

Having crossed the Rs 1,000 crore disbursements mark outside south India in FY25, Sundaram Home Finance is continuing its expansion outside this region. In Q1, it expanded its presence in Gujarat to four branches including opening a new branch in Surat. The company is targeting disbursements of around Rs 180 crore disbursements in Gujarat this year having registered disbursements of Rs 129 crore in the state last year.

During the first quarter, the company also expanded its presence in Madhya Pradesh opening two more new branches, in Ratlam and Pithampur.

D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “We are continuing to focus on Tier 2 and 3 towns for our expansion. We believe there is good potential in the smaller towns to establish and grow the emerging business segment and this will lay the foundation for future growth.”

On the growth areas, he said, “We will look for growth prospects in select geographies outside the south market in the prime home finance segment.”