Sundaram HF to expand in central TN; targets Rs 30 cr disbursements

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance (HF has announced plans to disburse loans amounting to Rs 30 crore in the Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur regions over the next 12 months, focusing on the emerging business segment.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to open six new branches in the Tiruchirappalli region.

A new branch under the emerging business segment was inaugurated in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday, and another is set to open in Thanjavur on November 28, as per a release.

“Tiruchy’s economic growth, supported by significant developments in infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education, and the IT sector, makes it a promising market for affordable housing and small business loans,” said D Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director of Sundaram Home Finance.

The company also plans to establish four additional branches in Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, and Kumbakonam as part of its expansion drive.

Sundaram Home Finance currently operates around 150 branches across India, the release added.