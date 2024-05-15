Sundar Pichai bets big on future of AI with Google Gemini

NEW DELHI: As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes the buzzword across industries and relevant stakeholders inducing governments, Indian-origin CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai, has revealed a new roadmap for the new technology with Google Gemini AI models.

Stressing that the company has been investing in AI for more than a decade, and “innovating at every layer of the stack: research, product, infrastructure,” Google is fully in “our Gemini era”.

At the company’s flagship ‘I/O’ conference in the US, Pichai announced Gemini's breakthrough capabilities across products — Search, Photos, Workspace, Android and more.

“Still, we are in the early days of the AI platform shift. We see so much opportunity ahead, for creators, for developers, for startups, for everyone,” Pichai noted.

Over 1 million people have signed up to try Gemini Advanced, which provides access to Google’s most capable models, in just three months.

More than 1.5 million developers use Gemini models to debug code, get new insights and build the next generation of AI applications, Pichai informed.

Gemini AI could reason across text, images, video, code, and more.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is delivering a big breakthrough in the long context.

The Google CEO said it can run 1 million tokens in production, consistently, more than any other large-scale foundation model yet.

“We’ve introduced new experiences too, including on mobile, where people can interact with Gemini directly through the app, now available on Android and iOS,” said Pichai.

One of the most exciting transformations with Gemini has been in Google Search.

“We will begin launching a fully revamped experience, AI Overviews, to everyone in the US this week. And we’ll bring it to more countries soon,” he said.



