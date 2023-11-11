Sun TV Networks Q2 PAT up 14 pc to Rs 464.5 crore

CHENNAI: The city-based broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 14.5 per cent in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 464.54 crore for the September quarter.

The company reported a PAT of Rs 407.31 crore in the year-ago period, Sun TV Network said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was Rs 1,048.45 crore, up 26.98 per cent during the period from Rs 825.65 crore.

The company’s total expenses were Rs 541.06 crore, up 45.92 per cent. Its total income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,160.21 crore. The result also includes income from holding company’s cricket franchises (SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape) for the 2023 season of Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 513.68 cr for quarter and six months ended September 30.