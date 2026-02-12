Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms, weak US cues

Extending the previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 421.66 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 83,811.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 121.10 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 25,832.75.

Analysts said rising crude oil prices also added to the cautious sentiment among investors.

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki India and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the laggards.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.