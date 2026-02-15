Stock market outlook: Global cues, policy minutes and FII flows likely to guide indices

Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday, (February 13), weighed down by weak global cues and rising worries over artificial intelligence and its possible impact on the global economy.

The BSE benchmark index fell 1,048 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 82,626.76. The broader NSE index also slipped 336 points, or 1.30 per cent, to settle at 25,471.10.