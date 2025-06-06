Starlink gets licence for satcom services in India

Begin typing your search...

    6 Jun 2025
    NEW DELHI: Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, according to sources.

    Starlink is the third company to secure the licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

    DoT sources confirmed that Starlink has indeed received licence, and said they will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days of applying for it.

