Standard Chartered GBS's largest global office in Chennai to house 13,000 people

CHENNAI: Standard Chartered Global Business Services (GBS), India, has opened its new office at DLF Downtown, Tharamani, Chennai.

GBS is Standard Chartered’s multi-disciplinary global competency organisation, delivering complex and large-scale activities across banking, technology, and operations. This facility is the largest office hub globally for Standard Chartered and will house over 13,000 employees. The facility underscores the Bank’s commitment towards India and marks an important step in its continued evolution into a client-focused, tech-driven global bank.

Strategically located at the gateway of Chennai’s IT corridor, the new facility represents a long-term investment in India’s talent ecosystem and reinforces Standard Chartered’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and employee well-being. The hallmark of the new office hub is a globally benchmarked design that fosters innovation and cross-functional collaboration across business, operations, and technology teams.

Key features of the new facility include Standard Chartered’s largest sustainable office globally, with smart water recycling systems.

Noelle Eder, group head, technology & operations, Standard Chartered said, “Our Chennai office is not only our largest office globally – it is also a reflection of the Bank’s confidence in the talent, innovation and opportunity that India offers. By bringing our people together in this dynamic space, we are fostering even greater collaboration to advance our digital transformation and simplification efforts to better serve clients worldwide and execute our strategy.”

Shelley Boland, Global Head, corporate real estate & services, Standard Chartered, added, “We see the workplace as an enabler of both professional and personal growth. Our move to DLF Downtown reflects not only our growth, but also our commitment to creating a holistic environment that supports collaboration, innovation, and well-being. It is a blueprint for the future of work.”