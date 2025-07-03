SRMIST, Stellantis join hands for EV innovation

CHENNAI: A new partnership has been established between SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST's Centre for Electrical Mobility (CEM), aiming at driving innovation in electric vehicle research.

“SRMIST’s focus on real-world innovation and academic excellence complements Stellantis’ mission to drive sustainable mobility forward,” said Stellantis India official Ashwin Kaundinya.

The collaboration leverages the advanced research environment cultivated within the CEM to accelerate innovation, skill development, and the transformation of conceptual breakthroughs into market-ready EV technologies.

Bharatiraja Chokkalingam, centre head - SRM Centre for Electric Mobility, said, “Our DST-PURSE grant underscores SRMIST’s commitment to advancing electric and autonomous mobility. At the CEM, we’re creating a national platform that unites innovation, skill development, and industry-focused education, equipping students, entrepreneurs, and researchers to drive India’s sustainable mobility transition.”

An important element of this collaboration has been Stellantis India’s provisioning of two Citroën ë-C3 electric vehicles to the Centre. These EVs will serve as live research platforms, providing students and researchers immersive, hands-on experience in system testing, diagnostics, and performance optimisation.

“Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders and focused investment in cutting-edge research infrastructure, we are shaping the next generation of engineers and thought leaders," said C Muthamizhchelvan, VC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology.