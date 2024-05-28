Sridhar Vembu invests in Yali Aerospace

CHENNAI: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu took to X to announce that he has invested in Thanjavur startup Yali Aerospace. However, he did not disclose the sum invested in the drone company.

“We are happy to announce our investment in Yali Aerospace, a drone startup based in Tanjavur led by the husband and wife team of Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha. They returned from the Netherlands to their home town of Tanjavur to start this.

They have built a fixed wing drone with vertical take off and landing, solving the problem of delivering medicines and organs to remote hospitals, up to a range of 150 km, with a payload of up to 7 kg, max speed of 155 km/hr,” Vembu’s post read.

Yali aspires to deliver drone solution for medical, surveillance and logistics to enhance and save lives throughout the world.

“Delivering medical commodities to any destination in India in less than 20 minutes through the Yali Network Bridge,” reads its website.

Dinesh Baluraj, founder-CEO and Anugraha, co-founder-CUO, Yali Aerospace, have established the company that aims at delivering “easy to use technology for civil and military use purpose. We build the future of aviation by using our cutting edge technology and our BVLOS experience. We make our drones in India and we are passionate about creating the huge amount of employment opportunities for qualified engineers and scientists,” its website says.