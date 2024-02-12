Spotify axes podcasters’ use of full licenced music tracks

WASHINGTON: Music streaming giant Spotify has announced its decision to shut down some of its platform’s features in June, including web and mobile recording as well as ‘Music + Talk’ -- an experimental feature that allowed podcasters to include full licenced music tracks in their podcast episodes.

This comes along with the announcement of Spotify expanding its partnership with Riverside and integrating the popular podcast creation service’s tools into the platform for Podcasters.

“As part of that shift, we are discontinuing our web and mobile native creation tools, including recording and editing tools as well as our ‘Music + Talk’ format, beginning this June,” Spotify said. Introduced in 2020, the feature allows creators to insert licenced, full-length tracks into episodes that run on Spotify.