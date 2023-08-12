SPIC reports net profit of Rs 43.97 crore in Q1 FY24

CHENNAI: Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) reported a profit after tax of Rs 43.97 crore (Rs 66.85 cr) during the current quarter of FY24. It registered an income of Rs 571.19 crore, profit before tax of Rs 69.41 crore against an income of Rs 753.07 crore, PBT of Rs 66.85 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous FY 23.

The revenue from operations at Rs 568.94 cr was about 24% less than the corresponding quarter of FY 23 at Rs 750.62 crore.

Dwelling on rise in global energy prices, Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, SPIC, said “The company during the quarter has navigated through a dip in turnover while successfully safeguarding the PAT, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.”