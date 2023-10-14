Begin typing your search...

Socomec unveils modular UPS

The model sets industry standards with 50 kW modules and scalable power up to 600 kW, within the same footprint.

14 Oct 2023
Socomec unveils modular UPS
Representative Image (Image: Socomec India)

CHENNAI: Socomec India, a player in modular UPS solutions recently unveiled its Modulys XM UPS. The new medium power model marks a strike in Socomec’s commitment to innovation.

Meenu Singhal, Regional MD – Socomec Innovative Power Solutions said, “The model sets industry standards with 50 kW modules and scalable power up to 600 kW, within the same footprint. It features hot-swappable modules for seamless maintenance, adding modules in just 2 minutes.

Our investment in technology empowers our customers to meet sustainability goals.”

DTNEXT Bureau

