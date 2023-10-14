Socomec unveils modular UPS

CHENNAI: Socomec India, a player in modular UPS solutions recently unveiled its Modulys XM UPS. The new medium power model marks a strike in Socomec’s commitment to innovation.

Meenu Singhal, Regional MD – Socomec Innovative Power Solutions said, “The model sets industry standards with 50 kW modules and scalable power up to 600 kW, within the same footprint. It features hot-swappable modules for seamless maintenance, adding modules in just 2 minutes.

Our investment in technology empowers our customers to meet sustainability goals.”