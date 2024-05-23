Begin typing your search...

Singapore Airlines shares drop amid deadly turbulence incident

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after flight Singapore Airlines SQ321 encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme, turbulence while flying over Myanmar on Tuesday.

ByReutersReuters|23 May 2024 1:20 AM GMT
Singapore Airlines shares drop amid deadly turbulence incident
X

Singapore Airlines aircraft parked after an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport (Reuters)

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines shares fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday, following a deadly turbulence-hit flight.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after flight Singapore Airlines SQ321 encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme, turbulence while flying over Myanmar on Tuesday.

Singapore markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday and resumed trade on Thursday. Early turnover in the stock was modest and it was last down 1.3% at S$6.67 ($4.94) after dipping as far as 1.8% to S$6.64. ($1 = 1.3502 Singapore dollars)

BusinessSingapore Airlines sharesSingapore Airlines SQ321
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X