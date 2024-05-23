Singapore Airlines shares drop amid deadly turbulence incident

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines shares fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday, following a deadly turbulence-hit flight.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after flight Singapore Airlines SQ321 encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme, turbulence while flying over Myanmar on Tuesday.

Singapore markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday and resumed trade on Thursday. Early turnover in the stock was modest and it was last down 1.3% at S$6.67 ($4.94) after dipping as far as 1.8% to S$6.64. ($1 = 1.3502 Singapore dollars)