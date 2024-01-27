Shriram Finance Q3 net at Rs 1,818 crore

CHENNAI: Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) reported a 15 per cent surge in its net interest Income for the Q3 ended December 31, 2023 and stood at Rs 5,093.93 crore against Rs 4,427.88 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The profit after tax increased by 2.33 per cent to Rs 1,818.34 crore as against Rs 1,776.97 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The earning per share (basic) increased by 2.02 per cent and stands at Rs 48.42 as against Rs 47.46 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Total Assets under Management as on December 31, 2023 surged by 20.70 per cent and stood at Rs 214,233.47 crore compared to Rs 177,498.02 crore as on December 31, 2022 and Rs 202,640.96 crore as on September 30 , 2023.