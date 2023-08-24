Shriram, ASK infuse Rs 206 crore in residential project in city

CHENNAI: Shriram Properties Limited (‘Shriram’) and ASK Property Fund (‘ASK’) have announced a joint investment of Rs 206 crore towards 100% of development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai, through SPL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Shrivision Elevations Private Limited.

The project acquisition formalities were completed. It is being launched as ‘Shriram 122 West’ shortly. It is located in Mangadu, in close proximity to the Porur - Manapakkam IT cluster and the upcoming metro corridor, providing competitive advantage. With a total saleable area of 1.9 million square feet spread across two phases, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of Rs.1,200 crores in next 5 years.

The project comprises over 1,900 residential units, predominantly targeting the mid-income group. Shriram and ASK are making a joint investment of Rs. 206 crore towards the acquisition, and the project working capital needs will be met by separately.

The said investment is being made from the ASK Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund IV. Shriram 122 West is the second joint investment by the co-investment platform set up by ASK & Shriram in Nov’22, with an aggregate capital commitment of Rs 500 crore.

The co-investment platform’s maiden investment in Shriram Pristine Estates, a premium plotted development opportunity, is performing well exceeding expectations on volume and pricing since its launch in Feb’23. Collectively between both projects, the platform has utilised 60% of its committed capital already.

Partners are evaluating further opportunities to co-invest in plotted and residential developments projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. M Murali, CMD, Shriram Properties said, “This is yet another successful stressed asset acquisition in recent months.

The acquisition is value accretive and will help us leverage the strong position in the micro market.” Lakshmipathi Chockalingam, managing partner - South, ASK Property Fund said “This is our second deal under the co-investment platform and our third project partnership with Shriram Properties.”