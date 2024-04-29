Shirin Salis to head IWN; Gowri K is deputy chair

CHENNAI: “Through partnerships and strategic initiatives, we can empower marginalised communities, solve urgent social concerns, and pave the way for sustainable development,” said Shirin Salis, incoming chairperson of Indian Women Network (IWN) southern region for the year 2024–25 and VP- HR, Trane Technologies, at the IWN southern region annual regional meeting held recently.

IWN is a branch of CII to enable women to live up to their full economic potential. Gowri Kailasam, CEO, Rane Madras, has taken over as deputy chairperson of CII IWN SR for the year 2024-25.

Gowri has been closely associated with CII IWN and has served as the vice-chair for the CII-TN Manufacturing Excellence Committee. She is the past chairwoman, IWN TN State.