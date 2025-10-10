Sharon Ply honours retired army officers-turned defence experts

Begin typing your search...

    (L-R) Maj. Gen. Rajiv Narayanan, AVSM, VSM (Retired). Lt. Gen. P. R. Shankar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retired), Mr. Vishnu Khemani - Managing Director, SharonPly. Lt. Gen. Dushyant Singh, PVSM, AVSM (Retired). Lt. Gen. S. Harimohan Iyer, AVSM** (Retired)

    CHENNAI: The sixth edition of SharonPly’s annual ‘I am strongest’ Awards, themed on ‘Voices that stood behind the nation’s recent glory’, honoured retired senior army officers-turned defence analysts, whose commentaries on Operation Sindoor not only guided policymakers and the public but also provided valuable insights to defence personnel in their operations.

    Instituted by SharonPly, a leading plywood brand and owner of India’s largest plywood manufacturing plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai, the awards honoured Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM** (Retd); Lt Gen Dushyant Singh, PVSM, AVSM (Retd); Lt Gen PR Shankar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.); and Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan, AVSM, VSM (Retd). Vishnu Khemani, founder-MD, SharonPly, said, “While the world applauds our soldiers, we chose to honour those whose words fortified minds, guided policy, and united citizens.”

