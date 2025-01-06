Sensex, Nifty crash over 1.5 pc amid foreign fund outflows, concerns over earning season

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty crashed 1.6 per cent on Monday due to an across-the-board selloff, as concerns over third-quarter earnings growth and the continued flight of foreign capital sapped risk appetite.

Besides, traders said that the new HMP virus scare, depreciating rupee and weak trend in Asian markets further weighed on sentiment.

Extending losses, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,258.12 points or 1.59 per cent to close below the 78,000 level at 77,964.99. During the day, it plunged 1,441.49 points or 1.81 per cent to 77,781.62.

The NSE Nifty slumped 388.70 points or 1.62 per cent to 23,616.05.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Zomato, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

Titan and Sun Pharma were the only gainers.

"The Indian equity markets are witnessing a sharp decline today, with both Nifty and Bank Nifty slipping below their 200-day moving averages (DMA). The sell-off can be attributed to a rise in Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling and concerns surrounding the upcoming Q3 earnings season.

"Additionally, fears related to the new HMPV have added to the bearish sentiment, triggering fresh rounds of selling after the recent counter-trend pullback rally," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,227.25 crore on Friday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled higher while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 76.32 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 79,223.11 on Friday. The Nifty tanked 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,004.75.