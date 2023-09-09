Schwing Stetter India, VIT ink pact to nurture talent

CHENNAI: Construction and concreting equipment manufacturer, Schwing Stetter India has signed an MoU with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, to offer a BTech degree in manufacturing engineering for selected employees.

This collaboration was inaugurated to celebrate the 25th year anniversary. This year, 25+ employees with a diploma-degree will be enrolled in this tailor-made academic programme – they will receive a 50% sponsorship over the next 3.5 years from the company to complete the (7 semester) degree. Additionally, VIT will also facilitate faculty visit to Schwing Stetter India’s Global Manufacturing Hub (GmH), located in Cheyyar to conduct classes. And, employees will spend 2 weeks at VIT to get the campus exposure and engage with other students through projects.

The event was felicitated by chancellor of VIT, G Viswanthan and VG Sakthikumar, chairman and MD, Schwing Stetter India. Sankar Viswanathan and GV Selvam, vice presidents of VIT were also present.

Sakthikumar said “Our objective through this initiative is to bridge the skill gap and provide them an opportunity to contribute more.”

Viswanthan said, “By creating such partnerships, we can collectively shape a more dynamic and skilled workforce, capable of meeting the ever-evolving demands of the modern world.”