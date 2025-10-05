Saumitra P Srivastava takes charge as Director (Marketing) of IndianOil

CHENNAI: Saumitra P Srivastava has taken charge as Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., bringing with him over three decades of rich experience in downstream operations, marketing, and strategy within the company.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee with a degree in Civil Engineering, he also holds an Executive MBA from the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Beginning his career in the LPG business, he went on to hold key positions in sales and marketing, contributing to several transformative initiatives across the organisation.

Srivastava has led major projects, including IndianOil’s Dhruva – Retail Transformation Project and the structured Non-Fuel Convenience Stores initiative, besides driving several technology and digitalisation programmes. He earlier served as Head of the Retail Transformation Group and Retail Business Head for North and East India.

He also headed divisional offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, overseeing sales in Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and later served as Head of State for Maharashtra and Goa. Most recently, he was Executive Director (Corporate Strategy), focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

In his new role, Srivastava will guide IndianOil’s marketing operations towards agility, technological advancement, and customer-centric growth, while steering the company’s transition to sustainable, future-ready fuels.