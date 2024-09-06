Samunnati launches carbon incubator facility ‘Biochar’

HYDERABAD: Samunnati, India’s leading agri-value chain enabler, launched its own carbon incubator facility Initiative, to empower FPOs and farmers to integrate carbon projects into their operations.

While the facility will explore opportunities such as regenerative agriculture and agroforestry, Biochar- a technology-based organic fertilizer facility that converts farm residues into soil-enhancing carbon—was highlighted as a key innovation. Biochar not only improves soil health but also boosts crop resilience against environmental stressors like drought and excessive rainfall, providing an additional revenue stream through carbon credits.

On the second day of the two-day fourth national FPO Conclave, held from September 3 here, this facility was launched. The conclave celebrated the Chennai-based Samunnati’s decade-long journey of empowering Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) while focusing on sustainability, climate resilience, and building an inclusive agricultural ecosystem.

“Biochar is transformative for Indian agriculture,” said Anil Kumar SG, founder-CEO, Samunnati. “By turning agricultural residues into soil-enhancing mixtures, farmers can boost soil health, crop yields, and incomes, while also tackling climate change. We aim to equip every FPO in India with biochar technology to support sustainable farming practices”.

Samunnati also entered into four new partnerships during the conclave, focused on promoting sustainability and enhancing the end-to-end value chain from inputs to promoting electric vehicles in agriculture.