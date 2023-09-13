Samunnati, finbots.ai sign agreement

CHENNAI: Samunnati, India’s largest agri enterprises, has announced signing an agreement with Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS FinTech finbotsAI, to transform credit risk management using AI.

With this, Samunnati becomes the first agri enterprise in India to incorporate advanced AI-based solutions into a key pillar of its business, supporting its mission to drive greater financial inclusion for smallholder farmers and agri enterprises. Through this partnership, Samunnati has become the first client of Accel-backed finbotsAI in India.

With creditX, finbots.ai’s AI-powered credit modelling platform, Samunnati will be able to develop high accuracy custom credit models on demand, enabling them to scale their agri and MSME supply chain financing business with reduced risk.

Samunnati will also be able to process new applications instantly, resulting in improved efficiency and greater agility in operations.

Anil Kumar SG, CEO-co-founder, Samunnati, said, “The partnership with finbotsAI aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging technology to serve our customers better and contribute to the growth of the Indian agri.”

Sanjay Uppal, founder-CEO, finbots.ai said “We have seen enormous success in enabling lenders in Southeast Asia and Africa to safely lend to new segments and accelerate financial inclusion and are confident our transformative AI platform, creditX, will have a similar impact in India.”