Samsung to unveil new flagship Galaxy smartphone at US event this month

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco on February 25 (US time), the South Korean tech giant said in the invitation titled "The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier." "The new Galaxy S series is coming, built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand," the company said in a release, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Join us as we unveil Samsung's newest Galaxy innovations, marking a new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive," it added.