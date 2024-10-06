Samsung shares future business, research plans on AI in US

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it hosted a technology forum in Silicon Valley in the United States, bringing together experts in artificial intelligence (AI) technology to share the company's key business and research developments in the field.

At the company's '2024 Tech Forum' hosted by Samsung Research America in the Silicon Valley, senior managers from various Samsung business and divisions offered insights into their respective operations and research related to AI, according to the company.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO, Han Jong-hee, attended the event. Company Vice President Kim Dae-hyun, who heads Samsung Research's Global AI Center, gave a lecture on customer experiences unique to Samsung Electronics through the use of AI, reports Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean tech giant said it plans to continue creating platforms for networking among industry experts to help foster connections and collaboration among skilled professionals in the industry.

Meanwhile, the company has started mass production of its latest industry-leading solid-state drive (SSD) product, optimal for usage in powerful artificial intelligence personal computers. The “PM9E1” SSD will provide powerful performance and enhanced power efficiency, making it an optimal solution for on-device AI PCs. Key attributes have all been improved compared with its predecessor.

Starting with the PM9E1, Samsung plans to expand its advanced SSD offerings to global PC makers and expects to launch consumer products based on the product in the future to solidify its market leadership.

In August, the chip maker started mass production of the industry's thinnest mobile DRAM, LPDDR5X DRAM, tailored to on-device artificial intelligence. The new 12-nanometer (nm)-class 12 gigabyte (GB) and 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM packages are only 0.65 mm high, making them the thinnest LPDDR DRAM in the industry.