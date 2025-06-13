Salt from Gujarat to offset declining stocks in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Large quantities of salt from Gujarat are being shipped to Thoothukudi through the logistic support of VO Chidambaranar Port to offset declining stocks here.

MSP Thenraja, a salt merchant from Thoothukudi, on Thursday said that for over three weeks now, a volume of 1.56 lakh tonnes of edible and industrial salt has been shipped to Thoothukudi from Gujarat.

According to ARAS Dhanabalan, former secretary of Thoothukudi Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association, shipment of Gujarat salt is only a temporary phenomenon. Now, production is in steady progress in Thoothukudi. “This year only 10 per cent of the production has been achieved,” he added.