Salesforce logs 35% YoY growth in new business in India

BENGALURU: Enterprise software major Salesforce has strengthened its presence in India with a 35 per cent growth (year-on-year) in new business driving efficiency, productivity and success for customers across industries, it said on Thursday.

Leading Indian businesses such as Air India, Atomberg, Narayana Health and Jaipur Rugs, among others, collaborated with Salesforce to create digital strategies focused on increasing productivity, driving efficiency and revolutionising interactions with customers in a new era of AI innovation.

“Its been a year of phenomenal growth and India continues to be a bright spot for Salesforce globally. This is a golden era of technology adoption in the country and we are excited to be a part of this digital transformation journey,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

Globally, the company registered revenue of $34.9 billion for fiscal 2024, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

In India, the company recently announced the expansion of its Bengaluru office and its flagship Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad reinforcing India as a leading talent, knowledge and global innovation hub for the company.

Currently, Salesforce has 11,000 employees in India, across sites in Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well as Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune and Jaipur.

Salesforce said it continues to hire in India for roles across technology and product, sales, business support and customer success, making India the second largest talent hub for the company. The company’s growth in India is also supported by an ecosystem of established strategic partners, startups, over 2 million Salesforce developers, and more users of Trailhead - its free online learning platform - than any market outside the US.

“We continue to focus on empowering businesses to harness the power of AI. I’m excited to bring the power of our trusted, unified ‘Einstein 1 Platform’, to deliver unprecedented customer success in the region,” said Bhattacharya.