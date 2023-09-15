Salesforce focus: Prolifics buys Enable Consulting

HYDERABAD: Prolifics, a global digital engineering leader, announced its successful acquisition of Enable Consulting, an IT consulting and digital transformation partner specialising in optimising the Salesforce platform for its clients.

Enable Consulting, headquartered in the Philadelphia region of Pennsylvania, excels in implementing, configuring, and tailoring streamlined, dynamic, and fully integrated Salesforce systems to meet the unique needs of its clients.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Prolifics’ commitment to partnering with their clients and innovating customer-centric solutions.

Prolifics CEO Satya Bolli stated, “With Salesforce’s continuous evolution, our clients seek innovative ways to leverage its capabilities, and this acquisition bolsters our ability to assist them every step of the way.”