Rural farmers can be global players: Education Minister charts Odisha's tech-driven future

SAMBALPUR: From marigold flowers cultivated in Nildungri village reaching London markets to local mangoes being exported to Europe, Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan sees technology and education transforming Odisha's agrarian communities into global players.

Speaking to PTI during his Nuakhai festival visit to the constituency, Pradhan drew parallels between the harvest festival's community spirit and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's vision for rooted yet futuristic education.

"After harvesting, we submit the first grain (paddy) to Maa Samaleshwari and Lord Jagannath. This celebration of paternity, affection, and spirituality represents the rootedness that NEP 2020 envisions," he said.

The minister highlighted improved learning outcomes across Odisha, citing recent ASER, school assessment, and PARAC reports. "The impact of NEP has started pouring into society. Culture and education are correlated, and this culturally rich part of the country is seeing new learning outcomes," Pradhan noted.

Sambalpur University now incorporates Sambalpuri language, songs, dance, literature, and folk arts into curricula, with the iconic "Rangabati" serving as a cultural bridge. The focus on tribal and rural students emphasises early childhood care and community-based learning.

Under NEP 2020's "10 days bagless school" initiative, students visit industries, markets, and interact with community leaders for experiential learning.

"This societal connection is what NEP 2020 recommends, and this region is celebrating and practising it," the minister explained.

IIM Sambalpur has emerged as a transformation catalyst, training rural women while partnering with Singapore's Government FinTech Network (GFTN) and National University of Singapore (NUS).

"This tripartite agreement will upskill 7,000 students and place them in FinTech companies over the next five years," Pradhan said.

"IIM Sambalpur is now a good brand among IIMs," the minister said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the institution.

Sambalpur has emerged as an education hub hosting IIM, the upgraded Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, medical college, Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur University, Odisha Open University and an agriculture university.

The minister cited alumnus Bodhi Sahoo, whose drone startup supported the Indian Army's Operation Sindhu, as an example of innovation emerging from the region's educational ecosystem.

Despite progress, challenges persist. Pradhan acknowledged that in districts like Koraput and Kalahandi, over 50 per cent of rural women have never attended school and less than 20 per cent complete 10 years of education.

The Odisha government has enhanced mid-day meals up to Class 10, beyond the Centre's Class 8 scheme, and plans free bus services for students.

Scholarships, including Mukhya Mantri Mahila Sathi, and Chhatra Protsahan Yojana target tribal, SC and women students.

"Due to historical negligence of KBK districts, much needs to be done. The new government is focusing on this," he said.

On health concerns, Pradhan said malaria is no longer a major issue but malnutrition remains a challenge.

"Due to misgovernance over a long period, Odisha's children are malnutrition-prone. We're committed to eradicating malnutrition," the minister said.

The state provides additional rice in vulnerable districts and has expanded nutrition schemes to ensure consistent attendance and better learning outcomes.

Looking towards 2047, Pradhan advocated for transforming higher education from classroom-only teaching to hands-on learning. "We need reverse engineering models for technical and social challenges. Students must be hands-on through makers clubs and innovation hubs," he said.

As Sambalpur MP, he's pushing for institutions like Sambalpur University to tackle social issues, including water access and farmer problems through applied education.

The minister's message to youth emphasised reimagining challenges through education, technology, and AI. "My rural-oriented farmers can be global players while staying home. This is the new opportunity we must seize," he concluded.

The integration of AI as a horizontal subject and multidisciplinary approaches positions Sambalpur's educational ecosystem as a model for achieving Viksit Bharat goals while preserving cultural identity.