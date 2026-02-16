Rupee slips 1 paisa to 90.67 against US dollar in early session

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 5 paise lower at 90.66 against the US dollar on Friday.

"The rupee opened slightly stronger from Friday close and should remain in a small range on a day when cash demand will be lower due to US Presidential Day holiday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Markets will watch out for India's trade balance figures, which could be released by the commerce ministry on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 96.93.