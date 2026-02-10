Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 90.57 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is witnessing sideways price action as the support from positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows was negated by geopolitical tensions and Dollar demand from importers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch an intraday low of 90.77 and a high of 90.48 against the greenback.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 90.57 (provisional), registering a gain of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee witnessed volatile trading session and settled for the day on a slightly lower note, down 1 paisa at 90.66 against the US dollar.