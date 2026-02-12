Rupee rises 38 paise to 90.40 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, while not massive, provided a psychological anchor. Moreover, the RBI has been quietly ensuring that liquidity remains abundant in the banking system.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.55 against the US dollar, then gained momentum and touched 90.40, registering a rise of 38 paise over its previous close.

In the initial trade, the rupee also touched 90.56 against the American currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 22 paise to close at 90.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday.