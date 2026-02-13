Rupee falls 8 paise to 90.69 against US dollar in early trade

The American currency strengthened on reports that Russia may consider returning to the dollar settlement system as part of a potential economic understanding with the US.

"Such a move, if it materialises, would reinforce the dollar’s dominance in global trade, especially in energy and commodities," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said in a note.

"A stronger dollar creates a chain reaction. Most commodities -- gold, silver, platinum, copper -- are priced in dollars globally. When the dollar rises, these metals become more expensive for buyers using other currencies," he said, adding "and as usual, the rupee feels the pressure too."

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 96.94.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 67.41 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 683.72 points to 82,991.20 in early trade, while the Nifty dropped 207.15 points to 25,600.05.