Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 90.70 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a slight negative bias amid geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices. Dollar demand from importers may also pressurise the rupee. However, FPI inflows may support the local unit at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.56 against the US dollar, and touched a low of 90.75 and a high of 90.46 against the greenback in intraday trade.

The rupee eventually settled at 90.70, registering a fall of 14 paise over its previous close.