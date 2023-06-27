Rs 56k cr worth investments to come up in 16 states

NEW DELHI: The government has approved capital investment proposals worth Rs 56,415 crore in 16 states in the current financial year.



Approval has been given under the scheme entitled ‘special assistance to states for capital investment 2023-24’.



Capital investment projects in diverse sectors have been approved including health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways, official sources said.



Funds for meeting the state share of Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been provided to states under this scheme to enhance pace of the projects in these sectors.



In view of a higher multiplier effect of capital expenditure and in order to provide boost to capital spending by states, the scheme was announced in the Union budget 2023-24.



Under the scheme, special assistance is being provided to the states in the form of 50-year interest free loan up to an overall sum of Rs 1.3 lakh crore during 2023-24.

