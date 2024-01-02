Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jan 2024 12:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-02 00:46:16.0  )
Royal Enfield sales down 7% at 63,387 units in Dec
Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 73,739 units a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent last month to 59,821 units compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.

Exports were almost flat at 8,579 units against 8,552 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Royal EnfieldMotorcycleRoyal Enfield salesDomestic salesExportsRoyal Enfield exportsbusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

