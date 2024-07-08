Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by France

CHENNAI: HCLTech announced that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCLTech has been conferred the "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by France.

The award recognises her contributions to the business world, constant endeavour to promote economic ties between France and India, as well as her unwavering commitment to social and environmental causes.

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients.

The award was conferred on the HCLTech Chairperson by Thierry Mathou, ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a special ceremony at the Residence of France in Delhi.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra said, “It is my privilege to receive this honour and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France. HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us. We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services.”

Mathou said “The French Republic acknowledges today not only her professional achievements but also her impact on society and her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries.”

HCLTech has been operating in France since 2009. It is a digital transformation partner to G2000 French companies across diverse industries including aerospace and manufacturing. It has also partnered with Apprentis d'Auteuil to enhance software coding skills in middle schools to boost the local technology ecosystem, as per a release.