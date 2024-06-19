Rohit Sharma invests in edu-fintech startup LEO1

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has entered the world of Edu-fintech by making a strategic investment in startup LEO1. The amount and valuation involved in the deal remain undisclosed.

LEO1, a homegrown brand committed to revolutionizing learning and making quality education accessible, has successfully raised USD 35 million (about Rs 291 crore) over the past three years.

The investors include Aavishkar Capital, QED Investors, Ardent Investors LLC, and others. ‘I am thrilled to support LEO1 in its mission to revolutionize learning and make quality education accessible to everyone,’ Sharma said.